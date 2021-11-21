Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Unathi’s ‘false’ GBV claims

Johannesburg – Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to Unathi Nkanyi’s ‘false’ GBV claims through a series of tweets.

The television and radio personality, Nkanyi, was fired from Kaya FM on Wednesday 17 November after an alleged heated argument with fellow radio host Sizwe.

Unathi allegedly lodged a formal complaint against Dhlomo with the HR department.

She accused Dhlomo of being unprofessional and verbally abusing her after he was late for his show.

In a Tweet, Sizwe said he is surprised at what is Unathi is accusing him of.

Read more here: Unathi Nkayi fired for filing ‘false’ abuse claim

He further explained that they actually got along just fine and that she is the one who hooked him up with the gig at Kaya FM.

Furthermore, Dhlomo said in one of his tweets on Sunday, “I’m always calm & I’m always at work at least two hours before to work on music”.

Regarding the article in the City Press this morning, I’d just like to state that in the context of GBV in our country & even on the backdrop of Kaya’s history as an organisation, a false abuse claim is not only malicious to those it’s levelled against but… — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

I’m always calm & I’m always at work at least two hours before to work on music. What happens is sometimes I’ll be too busy with prep & then I won’t come in to do a throw forward if we’re pressed for time because I’d rather complete the show first. Then I tell them to skip it. https://t.co/Ql6MVkHzVD — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

We did get along, nami that’s why I was surprised. Do you know that she’s the reason I’m at Kaya? She is literally the one who DMd me & asked if she could give Greg my number. So every interaction you heard was sincere. https://t.co/CZ1yjX1bUU — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Dhlomo on Sunday, responded to fans questions about the incident.

View the exchanges he had with fans below:

Lol! So in your opinion, when should I have done this? During the exchange? https://t.co/YobQsE2ahZ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

If the time comes & the need arises, I’ll share the audio & you’ll hear for yourselves… https://t.co/StLgw4I0FY — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Well, the analogue handhelds aren’t necessarily recording but if the cable is connected & the switch is on, then they are transiting. The difference here is that we run a digital system. https://t.co/vUmN7f4rr1 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

We did bandla… Well according to me anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/j6lvBJ0sIQ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

I said timeline, not the article now. Read my timeline. I speak about how I always have to get to the office two hours before the show because I have to first prep & then do music. Read that please. We had even done a throw-forward on air at 14:43 that very day. Also available. https://t.co/O93tE5oCZ2 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

The entire situation is unfortunate but no, I don’t feel responsible in any way for it. I followed procedure & exercised my recourse. https://t.co/TIgEpNl7Pt — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Refer to my last tweet. I always interact with everyone every day here, why is this situation any different? https://t.co/bjgGcadQgW — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

I know I don’t have to but I’ve got nothing to hide, that’s why I’m comfortable to answer all questions. https://t.co/kOVKRZ6Dsz — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

I’m not feeling anything, I’m answering questions & since you ask, I actually did tell her on email that going to HR would be a mistake but she insisted. I’ve got records of everything I have said here today. Kaya can back it up too & if I’m lying, then challenge me. https://t.co/rkfl7VQzUc — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Well, we didn’t get called into a meeting together for example. HR matters are run separately. I didn’t interact with her at all after that so I’m not privy to the details of what transpired on her side once I had logged my complaint. https://t.co/jd3ItH5ilg — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Well, my team was also in the studio when this happened. So we had witnesses but who knows how it would have played out? 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/AkYQHvoCwN — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

So how do I set something up in a studio that she was occupying for three hours prior to me walking in? Tell me that. Also, I didn’t take the matter to HR, she did. I wouldn’t have even commented publicly if this thing hadn’t leaked but here we are now. https://t.co/vxhO0B1Xmn — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

No, that’s not how a gated digital desk works. Where do you broadcast because I see you say you’re a radio & TV person in your bio? Basically she didn’t know that Zetta keeps a digital back-up of all signals, neither did HR or Programming but I did. So I told them to pull it. https://t.co/TvNYvRkqzM — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

I was more worried about the reputation. Career, anginendaba nayo so much. https://t.co/nrEyBkwNsa — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Thank you Fusi but don’t worry, it’s all good. No need to defend me, people that know me know what’s up. Stay safe. https://t.co/AqRHHVYgqj — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

Well, verbal abuse is a very serious allegation so I believe I would have been fired but more importantly, my reputation would have been in tatters. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hear her side of the story but like I said, the City Press article is mostly true. https://t.co/UoXWESQ1LL — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021

