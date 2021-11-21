VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Unathi’s ‘false’ GBV claims

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to Unathi Nkanyi’s ‘false’ GBV claims through a series of tweets.

The television and radio personality, Nkanyi, was fired from Kaya FM on Wednesday 17 November after an alleged heated argument with fellow radio host Sizwe.

Unathi allegedly lodged a formal complaint against Dhlomo with the HR department.

She accused Dhlomo of being unprofessional and verbally abusing her after he was late for his show.

In a Tweet, Sizwe said he is surprised at what is Unathi is accusing him of.

Read more here: Unathi Nkayi fired for filing ‘false’ abuse claim

He further explained that they actually got along just fine and that she is the one who hooked him up with the gig at Kaya FM.

Furthermore, Dhlomo said in one of his tweets on Sunday, “I’m always calm & I’m always at work at least two hours before to work on music”.

Dhlomo on Sunday, responded to fans questions about the incident.

View the exchanges he had with fans below: 

