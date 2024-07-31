Slap on wrist for teacher who drove my son to suicide – mom

The family of a 12-year-old pupil who killed himself because he was bullied by his teacher for being gay is outraged at what it calls a slap on the wrist given to the man found to have played a role in their son’s distress.

Sibusiso Mbatha, who was a pupil at Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, east of Johannesburg, hung himself in the outside toilet of his home on October 23, 2023.

He had sent a message to his mother, saying he wanted to kill himself because of bullying by his teacher, Sonnyboy Dlamini.

Dlamini, who is also the deputy principal of the school, has been suspended for two months without pay following a disciplinary hearing by the Gauteng education department.

He has also been given a final written warning.

My son’s life is worth two-month’s salary

Nompumelelo Mbatha, Sibusiso’s mother, said her family learned about the sanction from a neighbour, who shared a clip of the press conference at which Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane gave an update on the disciplinary cases.

She added that she was outraged at the punishment imposed on Dlamini, saying it was a slap on the wrist.

“My son’s life is worth a two-month’s salary. Two month’s unpaid leave; that is what my son’s life is worth,” she told Sunday World.

Mbatha also said she was saddened that she had to hear the news through the media.

Family not told about outcome of investigation

“The school and the Gauteng department of education didn’t even have the decency to tell us as family; we heard it in the media,” she said.

On Tuesday, when the department was sharing the investigation report into the deaths of two Daveyton Skills School’s pupils at a school camp, Chiloane provided an update on the disciplinary cases at Khehlekile Primary School.

Chiloane said that the matter had been concluded, and the deputy principal was handed a final written warning and a two-month suspension without a salary.

“The acting departmental head and the educator involved were charged internally and were both issued with final written warnings. The principal of the school was also warned,” he said.

He said the school has developed an anti-bullying policy and created a safe space for pupils to report any malice or malfeasance by anyone at the school.

“The SGB [school governing body] was also empowered in the development of policies at the school,” said Chiloane.

Emotional and hormophobic abuse

The report of the investigation into Sibusiso’s death found substantial evidence supporting allegations of emotional and homophobic abuse by Dlamini, which contributed to the boy’s distress.

“The investigation also noted that the school’s head of department and Mbatha’s class teacher might have mishandled the matter by disregarding proper reporting procedures that could have prevented the incident,” according to the report.

“The confirmed allegations suggested that the learner’s public reprimand due to their sexual orientation significantly contributed to their distress, highlighting a lack of due process and insensitivity across multiple parties at the school.

“It was determined that the principal might have failed in fulfilling his responsibilities by mishandling the issue, attempting to shield the deputy, and relying solely on written statements from teachers and the head of department.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content