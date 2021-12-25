Slik Talk embraces ‘Fame vs Clout’ boxing match

Johannesburg – Slik Talk has spoken out for the first time after his match against Cassper Nyovest, titled Fame vs Clout.

The outspoken entertainment commentator is now singing his opponent’s praises.

The YouTuber posted a follow-up video in which he reflected on what went down.

Slik lost to Cassper in a match that lasted less than 12 minutes!

Slik Talk gladly ate humble pie by congratulating Cassper on a job well done.

This is what he said:

South African rapper Casper Nyovest organized a boxing match between a fan who always trolls him on twitter and himself last night It took Cassper just a few seconds to unleash a barrage of body blows and head shots, sending Slik Talk stumbling across the ring. pic.twitter.com/tIs8r3NULr — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@Sikaofficial1) December 23, 2021

You gotta love Slik Talk 😅🤣😅🤣 the boy got the money and he's still talking that smack!!! pic.twitter.com/FAfqTut0qQ — Business Solutions (@WeFirstClass) December 24, 2021

But please give it up to Slik talk for making it into this fight!!🤣🤣🤣 many just talked n never acted #FameVsClout — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) December 22, 2021

Cassper Nyovest , #FameVsClout , Slik Talk and Boxing are all trending in South Africa at the same time!!! I really do this entertainment shit foreal!! No Sponsors!!! No Media Partners!! We put our own money up cause we know what we are building!!! Watch what we do for Boxing!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 22, 2021

Damn Slik Talk almost in tears saying he needs this money to pay his fees 😭😭😭💔💔💔 I hope he wins! #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/fCqmXqjEwj — FRANK 24/7 (@FrankAllDay_) December 22, 2021

