Smart credit habits can save money

Ayanda Ndimande, a strategic business development for retail credit at Sanlam advises that better credit scores open doors to more opportunities for responsible credit use.

As many consumers rely on credit to improve their lives, this also can be a challenge to many people who spend recklessly and as such, this could have a negative impact on their credit score.

“Smart credit habits can save you a significant sum of money over time and support your financial health. We all need healthy habits to build a solid foundation for our financial futures,” advises Ndimande.