Sober Junior Khanye joins beer squad

Football social media hotshot, Junior Khanye, has been roped in by South African Breweries (SAB) to become a part of their responsible drinking initiative called Carling Champions Academy Programme.

They will be touring the province and teaching people about being responsible when consuming alcohol. They start on Friday in Ga-Rankuwa and will then move to Soshanguve.

A former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard, Khanye has launched himself as a hot-shot social media analyst and he has recovered from his days of heavy drinking and partying. Khanye is vocal about his redemption and revival after he squandered a promising career due to a life of excessive drinking, fast cars and womanising.

In the early 2000s, he was a rising star for Amakhosi before he fell by the wayside and that seriously affected his career. At the time, he was touted as one of the best talents to have come out of Mzansi but life in the fast lane resulted in him being discarded by clubs. But that is a thing of the past and he has been sober for the last eight years, where he was relaunching his life and career in the social media space.

“I want to give thanks to the SAB for giving me the opportunity to work with them as their ambassador for the next few months. I am very happy and excited about these coming workshops in the townships. I will be working with young kids, schoolteachers and general people because we are losing a lot of lives because of drinking and driving and alcohol problems. SAB is in the business of liquor, but they want to assist people in consuming alcohol in a responsible manner,” said Khanye.

“SAB saw the positives that I can bring because of my past experiences and also because people listen to me when I speak, and they approached me to be the ambassador. We are hitting the ground running. We signed the deal on Wednesday and Friday we will be starting in Ga-Rankuwa. There will also be small tournaments and 5-A-side tournaments. I want to say thanks to SAB, it is much appreciated, and I want to thank God and my ancestors for everything, and I am looking forward to this journey,” Khanye added.

Things are certainly looking up for Khanye. A few weeks ago, he announced the launching of his festive season tournament. The Junior Khanye Festive Games tournament will take place in his township in Etwatwa in Daveyton in December. He will work with his partners World Sports Betting, where he is an ambassador.

Khanye, who has launched and established himself as a fearless and convincing pundit, says that he wants to give back to his community that has supported him on his journey to redeem himself in the world of football.

