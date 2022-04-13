Soccer star Paseka Mako to remain in high care

Orlando Pirates has released a statement updating the nation and soccer fans about the medical condition of their defender Paseka Mako after he was knocked unconscious in a freak accident and had to receive medical attention on the pitch on Tuesday night.

This horrific scene played itself out during the DStv Premiership match against Baroka FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane when he was accidentally collided with his teammate goalkeeper Richard Ofori as the duo tried to defend the same danger ball.

Mako had to be revived on the pitch by medical teams from both clubs and paramedics present and the game was called off by referee Masixole Bambiso with about 11 minutes remaining on the clock due to a brief floodlight blackout. Both camps decided that players were too traumatised to continue playing.

Even fans present at the match venue were traumatised and left wondering whether Mako will pull through after he was stretched out of the ground in an ambulance.

“Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the 28-year-old is in a stable condition, said Pirates in a media statement update.

“The doctor has revealed that CT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or any brain haemorrhage however, the player has sustained fracture to the face and nose.

“He will remain in High Care and will be assessed by the neurosurgeon again this morning [Wednesday].”

Pirates, Baroka clash marred by real-life dramatic scenes

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author