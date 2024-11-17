News

Some lessons for traditional SA media to learn from the US election

By Sunday World
Donald Trump
Kamala Harris’s reliance on the traditional media turned out to be a miscalculation against the brazen and unfiltered Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris’s electoral defeat last week was a wake-up call.
 
The media can no longer afford to be the “king’s choir”, singing praises while the public sees a different reality. In today’s social media-driven world, the grip of “establishment media” on political narratives has grown slippery.
 
Politicians no longer need newspapers and television to craft their public image. With platforms such as X and Instagram, they’re taking their messages directly to the people, unfiltered and often unchallenged.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

