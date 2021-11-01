South Africa votes to elect representatives in councils

Johannesburg – Millions of South Africans will today flock to over 23 000 voting stations to cast their votes to elect representatives in councils in all districts, metropolitan and local municipalities across the country’s nine provinces.

This year’s local government elections – which are taking place in all the 257 municipalities – are the country’s sixth since the fall of apartheid in 1994.

Yesterday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it was all systems go for the local government polls.

Voting is open from 7 am to 9 pm.

In a statement, the commission noted that 83% of persons approved to vote by special vote had done so by late yesterday.

“While the commission is pleased with the turnout over the past two days, it wishes to point out that voters who were unable to cast a special vote for whatever reason, may still vote at their voting stations tomorrow (today) – election day,” the statement read.

“The two days of special votes have afforded the commission insights that will be used to further refine operations to positively impact on voter experience. The commission urges all 26.2 million eligible voters to go out and cast their votes,” it added.

Voters were reminded that they must vote where they are registered. They must carry their valid South African identity document. The home affairs offices were open today to allow voters to collect ID documents as well as apply for temporary identification certificates.

“Each voter in a metropolitan municipality will receive two ballot papers – one for their ward candidate and one for a political party. In addition, voters in local municipalities will receive a third ballot paper for the district council,” the IEC said.

The commission urged South Africans to go out and vote to “vindicate our democratic right to vote”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also called on each and every South African who is registered to vote to go out and vote for the candidate and the party of their choice.

“Your vote counts. Every single vote counts. With your vote, you are building a better South Africa. A South Africa with strong, well-run and effective municipalities that can improve the lives of every citizen,” he said, adding “local government elections are about the issues that matter most to all of us: such as housing, electricity, water, sanitation and decent roads”

The Stats

A total number of over 26, 2 million people have registered to vote at 23 151 stations across the country while a record number of 325 political parties have registered for this year’s local government elections, which is a 62% increase since the 2016 municipal elections.

These polls will be the most contested the country has ever seen, with 95 427 candidates registered, representing an increase of over 30 000 since 2016.

The number of independent candidates has also increased – from 855 in 2016 to 1 546 contesting this year.

Johannesburg, the country’s economic heartland, was going to be the most contested council, with 56 political parties in the metro’s proportional representation ballot.

