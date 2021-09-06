Tweeps drag Babes Wodumo after Kamo Mphela’s video breaks the internet

Johannesburg- Tweeps have recently dragged Babes Wodumo after a video of Kamo Mphela’s performance in the United Kingdom broke the internet.

South African singer and dancer Kamo Mphela, is trending for all the right reasons, as she seems to be doing the most and making South Africa proud in the UK.

The nkulunkulu hitmaker, in the video seems to have the crowd in the palm of her hand, as she took on the grand stage and left a stellar performance.

The queen of Qqom has found herself being compared to what Amapiano superstar Kamo has managed to achieve so far, given the fact that she too was a big thing in the Qqom genre.

Kamo Mphela live in UK pic.twitter.com/MHyLcfF7uH — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) September 5, 2021

Babes Wodumo has found herself under fire once again on social media.

Tweeps have not done any justice on her career, by comparing how she probably wishes that her career would’ve blossomed like Kamo’s

The star was dragged based on her recent marriage and relationship drama with Mampintsha.

Tweeps felt that her marriage to the WestInk owner has put her career on a standstill although the two recently tied the knot.

These are some of the reactions that tweeps tweeted after Babes career was compared to Kamo Mphela after her video went viral.

Can’t help but think of Babes Wodumo when I see Kamo Mphela killing it in the UK. Saba indoda! — Affordable Cakes (@uNhlaka_) September 6, 2021

Babes Wodumo went from being on the Black Panther playlist to …. this. Ngenxa yendoda who didn't bother to submit her visa application so she could do the Black Panther press tour. Yerrr fok, yinja uMampintsha https://t.co/Y9ZHToXGTa — Et tu, Mbopha kaSithayi? (@Khuze_Elikhulu) September 6, 2021

literally kamo mphela is living babes wodumo’s life hey. https://t.co/BTRzXrBhqk — 𝚞.𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚣𝚣𝚊 💋 (@ledishabba) September 6, 2021

Don't get me wrong I love Kamo Mphela but she'll never have Babes Wodumo's peak era idc. The damage Babes did when she entered the game>>>> — P L A N E T D O J A (@Skywalker_066) September 6, 2021

