Banyana sponsor committed to keeping women’s team well oiled

Banyana Banyana sponsor Sasol promises to continue throwing in their lot with the women’s national football team after their win last night.

The South Africans faced host nation Morocco and won 2-1. Banyana were the favourites to clinch their first Wafcon trophy after playing six matches without a loss.

There are also talks within the corridors that the oil company may reward the girls by pumping more money into the coffers of the national team.

Sasol brand and sponsorship manager Nozipho Mbatha would not confirm this.

The sponsors have carried women’s football in the country through its worst period, and they are extending an invitation to the rest of the corporate world to follow their lead so that women’s football in the country is taken to another level.

The oil and gas entity launched its sponsorship of Banyana in 2009, and with that financial injection Banyana have become an internationally competitive team.

They have qualified for two Olympic games, in London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as the Fifa World Cup in France in June 2019.

Many players from the team have gained opportunities to play in various leagues across the globe.

“We extended our contract with Safa in 2021 for the next four years. Our executive head for sponsorship Charlotte Mokoena is the driving force behind this partnership. She has been following the events and the team, even on social media. She is wholeheartedly behind this project,” said Mbatha.

“The team has done such a wonderful job. We are so proud of our partnership with Safa and Banyana. We have been on this journey with them for the last 13 years and it has been amazing. Watching them grow and how their hearts are in these games is so rewarding.

“The interest in the team on social media and other platforms has grown so much. They have really put in the hard work and the nation is behind the team.

“It has been so encouraging since coach Desiree Ellis came on board in 2018, and we say congratulations to her for winning the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year,” Mbatha said.

“As Sasol, we urge other big corporations to come on board because we cannot do it alone. We paved the way and if more companies come on board, the women’s game will grow and improve,” she said.

The team will arrive back in South Africa on Tuesday morning and a huge contingent of delegates, supporters, officials, politicians, ministers and VIPs are expected at OR International Airport. Safa is planning a fitting welcoming, and security will be beefed up for the big occasion.

