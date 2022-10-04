Call for creatives to compile, produce Zuma documentary

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation has cast its net wide in search of creatives who will compile and produce a comprehensive documentary about the former president.

“The Jacob G Zuma Foundation invites appropriately skilled and well-resourced local and international service providers, including production companies, to compile and produce a comprehensive documentary on president JG Zuma,” said the foundation.

It said the bidders need to illustrate in their doccies seven topics detailing Zuma’s life from childhood to his tenure as president of the country.

“The documentary should cover no less than the seven topics, which should be considered as a guide, but not to limit bidders if they wish to expand beyond the list below: the historiography of president Jacob G Zuma, mapping it from childhood to early involvement in the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa; conditions leading to his departure for exile; intense chronological account and narrative of his life as a freedom fighter and a political prisoner; return [from exile] and [his] role in the re-establishment of the ANC structures in South Africa; role in the negotiated political settlement; rise to the leadership of the ANC and the country,” said the foundation.

It said these should decode all the critical moments that defined the evolvement of the post-apartheid political economy and how these brought themselves to bear on the ANC. The documentary should also highlight Zuma’s role as the president of South Africa.

The foundation also encouraged the bidders to demonstrate their action plan, saying partnering with production companies with experience will be an advantage.

“Partnering with local/international companies in the film and documentary production with relevant experience or track record in the industry will be an added advantage. The closing date for submission of proposals is October 21 2022.”

Meanwhile, the 80-year-old former president has availed himself for ANC national chairperson position ahead of the governing party’s 55th national elective conference in December.

Zuma confirmed in a statement last week that he has been approached by some branches of the ANC to run for the position of national chairperson, saying if given the opportunity, he will not decline his election to the position.

“I wish to confirm that I have been approached by a number of cadres to make myself available for the position of national chairperson of the ANC to contribute in the rebuilding of the organisation and to provide direction,” said Zuma.

“I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other.”

Sunday World tried to find out from the foundation if the documentary has anything to do with Zuma contesting for the position but it had not responded to written questions at the time of publishing.

