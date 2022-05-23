Charmza of the week: Gift of the givers

To the NGOs, organisations like the Gift of the Givers and our emergency personnel still working in the flood-ravaged eThekwini, we say thank you for your invaluable services.

To the families still looking for their loved ones almost a month after the floods, we hope you eventually got to know what happened, to close this horrendous chapter.

To all those who made donations to the Disaster Fund, we thank you, but also trust that the millions of rand are used for the intended purpose and not squandered. There’s still a lot of work to be done.

