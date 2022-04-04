Charmza of the week- John Maduka

Coach John Maduka has been quietly going about his duties of turning MaMkhize’s football team, Royal AM, into a force to be reckoned with in the PSL and this week he was handsomely rewarded when named the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for February and March.

The Durban-based side is comfortably lying second in the league standings behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Charmza Maduka’s side is also in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. Good for you, John.

