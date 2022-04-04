E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Sport

Charmza of the week- John Maduka

By Sunday World
John Maduka

Coach John Maduka has been quietly going about his duties of turning MaMkhize’s football team, Royal AM, into a force to be reckoned with in the PSL and this week he was handsomely rewarded when named the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for February and March.

The Durban-based side is comfortably lying second in the league standings behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Charmza Maduka’s side is also in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. Good for you, John.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes