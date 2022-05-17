Downs’ Shalulile bags Player of the Month gong

Although Mamelodi Sundowns endured disappointment in their CAF Champions League exit in April after being knocked out of the quarter-final stage, Shalulile put in some good performances for the Tshwane giants.

The 28-year-old netted back-to-back hat-tricks against Golden Arrows and Swallows FC in a remarkable month, which also saw Bafana Ba Style reach the Nedbank Cup final, according to the club’s website.

“To be honest, winning the DStv Premiership Player of the Month for April I would first like to give glory to God [because] He made it possible, as well as my teammates and everyone at Sundowns,” said the Namibian international striker.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s overwhelming to receive such an award because everyone put in the hard work, from the technical team to the players and the Mamelodi Sundowns family and fans. I am really happy to receive this award and I am hoping for many more to come.”

The reigning champions have scored 53 Premiership league goals after 29 matches, with 22 goals belonging to the Namibian footballer who is in the company of global stars who have hit a 20-plus goal mark so far during this campaign.

Shalulile stands a chance to close in on a longstanding PSL record for most league goals in a single season and needs just three more goals to equal the PSL record of 25 goals.

He looked back at his great performances and said: “In the month of April, I managed to score two hat-tricks back-to-back against Swallows and Arrows, and it was really an amazing feeling. I guess I will go down into the history of South African football.

“To the Masandawana family, the fans and everyone who supports us, I would like to thank them first and foremost for attending our games because they’ve come through for us and packed the stadium, even during the difficult moments they stood with us.”

Mamelodi Sundowns are gearing up for their final game in the Premiership against Royal AM on Saturday at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The Brazilians will be crowned champions of the PSL for the fifth time in a row after their encounter with Royal AM. – sundownsfc.co.za

