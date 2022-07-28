German-born coach Sead Ramovic extends his stay at TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has extended his stay at the club until 2025.

Through the club’s media team, the German-born coach said he is grateful and happy about the extension of his contract.

“From the moment I started working at TS Galaxy, I always thought about what and how we can improve, and I put myself fully into the service of football and the club,” said Ramovic.

“We will always ask ourselves how we can get better, have we reached our full potential and what can we do to get there. Hard work and commitment will bear us the results we want. I thank God for this beautiful adventure and the opportunity to meet all the beautiful people in South Africa.”

He further said they have tremendous respect for Soweto giants (Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates) and Mamelodi Sundowns for what they have achieved as they aim to become a bigger team like them.

“Hopefully one day we can be on the same level as those teams. I can promise all our supporters that I will continue to work hard to further develop the team.”

