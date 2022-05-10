Higher stages of loadshedding possible, warns Eskom

It looks like it’s going to be a long, dark and cold winter for most South Africans as Eskom continues with rolling power cuts.

The power utility announced on Tuesday that loadshedding stage 2 will again kick in at 5pm on Tuesday until 10pm, warning of moving to higher stages of power cuts.

“Tonight stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm with the possibility of higher stages should any further generation unit breakdowns occur during the day,” said the power utility in a statement.

Since Monday evening, a unit at Matla, Arnot and Grootvlei either tripped or were taken offline for repairs.

“We currently have 3 049MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 762MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Loadshedding is implemented as the last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as we strive to return units to service,” added the power utility.

