Lidoda Duvha go down fighting

Johannesburg – Black Leopards will campaign in the national first division GladAfrica Championship next season after the Limpopo-based side was automatically relegated following a 3-1 loss to Cape Town City in a penultimate DStv Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

It is the third time in the history of the club that Lidoda Duvha will be campaigning in the PSL’s second-tier league since the outfit was founded by chairman David Thidiela in 1983 as Sibasa Black Leopards.

Leopards met City aware that they need to win their two remaining matches to avoid going down the relegation tube, and in the process have lost the opportunity to contest the relegation/promotion play-offs.

Lidoda Duvha’s hopes were kept alive after Khomotso Masia put them ahead in the 16th minute against the Citizens but second-half goals by Fagrie Lakay and Abdul Ajagun dashed their hopes of retaining their Premiership status to become the first club to be relegated under the multi-million rand sponsorship from television giants Multichoice.

Super Saturday PSL Fixtures

Leopards v Celtic (Thoyandou);

Arrows v Stellenbosch (Sugar Ray Xulu);

Pirates v Tshakhuma (Orlando);

Chippa v SuperSport (Nelson Mandela Bay);

Sundowns v CT City (Loftus);

TS Galaxy v Chiefs (Mbombela);

Maritzburg v AmaZulu (Harry Gwala);

Swallows v Baroka (Dobsonville)

All matches kick-off at 3pm.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo