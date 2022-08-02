Limpopo backs Ramaphosa for second term despite differences

ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha has reiterated his province’s support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election for second term.

This despite the party in the province not agreeing with him about the step-aside rule ahead of the ANC national elective conference to be held in December.

Limpopo has called for a review of the step-aside rule, however, Ramaphosa made it clear during the national policy conference at the weekend that he will not change his mind, stressing that it will remain as it is.

Speaking at the funeral service for slain Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke on Tuesday, Mathabatha said: “As a province, we may have differences on the issue of step aside with our president. I’m not saying we have differences.

“I say we may have, but that does not in any way change our support for President Matamela Ramaphosa.”

Mathabatha, who is also the premier of Limpopo, also weighed in on undocumented foreigners.

“Our security problems are compounded by the high prevalence of undocumented people in our country. Each time we try to confront this challenge and address the problem, we are accused of being xenophobic.

“The truth is that we can no longer ignore this challenge. We must support the efforts by [Home Affairs] Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to fix the immigration in the country.”

He added that the death of Maluleke is a great loss to the Vhembe district municipality. “Those who have committed this dreadful deed have robbed the people of Collins Chabane, the people of Vhembe, and the entire Limpopo province of a committed public representative. Their evil deeds cannot go unpunished.

“We do not have sufficient words to express our pain, our anger, and our sense of loss. All we can say is that we have lost a committed public servant. We have lost a true community activist. The Collins Chabane local municipality has been dealt a devastating blow by a ruthless and thoughtless mob of criminals.

“The killers of councillor Moss Maluleke also attempted [to take] the life of his son. His son was also shot and had to be hospitalised. We are encouraged by his progress and wish him a complete recovery.”

He also thanked the police for apprehending the suspects who have been linked to the death of Maluleke.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author