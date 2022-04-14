Looters target stranded trucks en route to port of Durban

Many trucks stranded on their way to the port of Durban have become soft targets of looting by some members of communities hit by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The looting has resulted in authorities appealing to trucking companies to suspend their trips until the situation has improved at the port of Durban.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate said on Thursday there were still snaking queues of trucks along the N3 towards Durban.

“The Marianhill Plaza has a backlog of 10km all the way to Hammarsdale. The problem is that the local communities are now targeting the trucks, looting them,” said Gavin Kelly, CEO at Road Freight Association.

It has been widely reported that access to the roads around the port of Durban has been damaged. Container yards, truck depots, and trucks themselves have also been flooded and damaged.

The government has since declared the state of disaster in the province and the death toll from the floods continues to rise. Over 300 people were confirmed dead early on Thursday, with dozens others still missing since the heavy rains started on Monday.

Kelly said: “Logistics operations will be impacted. There will be delivery disruptions for goods being imported. The association has advised members to delay any departures towards Durban and to find depots and safe parking areas along the way.

“Where possible, members have been requested to assist one another to get any vehicles off the road and to secure holding areas until the logistics chain is up and running again.”

However, consumers have been urged not to press panic button because there are no foreseeable shortages in foodstuff deliveries and fuel.

