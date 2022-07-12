Malema’s political mentor Mapoulo not interested in top EFF positions

Seasoned politician Lawrence Mapoulo, who recently jumped ship and joined the EFF, says his political chess move has nothing to do with purging and grandstanding.

Responding to a backlash from ANC members who accuse him of selling out, Mapoulo told Sunday World in an exclusive interview that it will be disingenuous to expect that people will not have opinions because he has joined the EFF “which is the only party in South Africa which can restore the dignity of our people and accelerate freedom of our lifetime without trepidation”.

Mapoulo, a former ANC deployee to the mayoral positions at the Capricorn district municipality and Polokwane municipality, respectively, said: “I am not in business of entertaining other people’s opinions and feelings about how they view my movement [leaving the ANC for the EFF].

“They are entitled to their opinions. I didn’t join the EFF to purge anybody, but to be part of a party that is addressing the challenges facing our country, especially black people whose hopes have been shuttered by the apartheid regime.”

He explained further: “Let me put it to you, it can’t be correct that the economy is still in the hands of the minority after more than 20 years in the so-called democracy under the ailing African National Congress, which failed to liberate our people as the liberation movement in South Africa.

“Let’s be frank, the ANC is a former shadow of itself. It has lost its principles of accelerating Ubuntu and emancipating our people from all forms of depression. I could not see myself grandstanding and become part of an organisation that has lost its core existence morals. Factionalism tendencies are deeply rooted in the former liberation movement and [have] rendered it incapacitated.”

Mapoulo, the former ANC Capricorn regional chairperson and Cuito Cuanavale ANC branch chair in Polokwane that won three local government elections without fail in a DA-dominated ward, said he would not have a problem working with young people in the EFF.

“In 40 years [of my life] as an activist, I have interacted with young and old activist who were militant and radical in advancing the struggle of our people,” said Malema’s political mentor.

Asked if he will be deployed to a senior position in his new political home, he responded: “My membership of EFF is not about deployment or craving for a position, but to achieve economic freedom in our lifetime. I belong to a branch of the EFF where I am a member in good standing, not a deployee.

“I joined a revolutionary movement with progressive programmes where all fighters are expected to contribute in the growth of the party, for an example, working towards 1-million quality membership.”

