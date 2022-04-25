Mavuso, Hlengwa toe to toe

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has doubled down on his attacks on Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso.

The two had a heated exchange on Friday when the embattle power producer appeared before the committee.

Hlengwa instructed Mavuso to behave or leave the committee meeting to discuss Eskom’s never-ending power cuts and related matters.

“Honestly, we cannot be the fall guy for this ANC-led government. The reality of the matter is that this is not our mess,” Mavuso said.

However, Hlengwa snapped and gave the Eskom board member the ultimatum.

Mavuso excused herself and walked out of the meeting.

Hlongwa told Sunday World that Mavuso was unprofessional in her conduct. “She comes there with the prepared speech assuming that the committee is going to be fighting with the CEO [André de Ruyter]. She is deployed on that board by the ANC, which she is now having issues with. She’s part of the problem.

“Busisiwe Mavuso is not going to be the primary and core feature of our oversight in a sea of challenges and problems facing Eskom. What she must not do is fail to account for the job she is paid for as a board member of Eskom” said Hlengwa.

The Department of Public Enterprises also said that Mavuso’s conduct was “regrettable and unbecoming.”

However, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa got support from opposition benches. DA MP Benedicta van Minnen who chastised Hlengwa for “shooting the messenger”.

Mavuso could not be reached for comment.

