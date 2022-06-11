Millions of rands blown on suspended officials

A whooping R12-million has been paid to suspended head of departments in four provinces.

The information was brought to light by Minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele in response to questions asked by the Democratic Alliance member of parliament Mimmy Gondwe.

The most paid out of the six heads is the Free State Human Settlements head of department, Nthimotse Mokhesi, who has been placed on precautionary suspension on charges relating to tender irregularities misconduct.

Mokhesi has received R3 412 484 since his suspension in June 2020.

In the same province – the Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation head Sipho Mtakati was also sent home as he also faces tender irregularities charges since May 2021. He has been paid R1 978 533.

Kebone Masange, the Mpulanga Human Settlements boss is still faced with charges relating to gross negligence and has been suspended since April 2021 – he still received his full pay adding up to R1 308 568.15.

His colleague in the Mpumalanga’s office of the premier, Busi Nkuna has bagged R1 196 064.31 since her suspension in June last year.

The head of Community Safety, Security and Liaison is said to be facing charges relating to “serious offence”.

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works head of department, Gaster Sharpley has received a total of R2 346 238 for staying at home.

“His continuous precautionary suspension is due to the fact that during the recent proceedings the Presiding Officer made a ruling in favour the Employer following the point in limine his legal representative had raised,” reads the response.

The head of department of Norhern Cape Sports, Arts and Culture has been on suspension since September 2020 and has received R2 014 340 while at home.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation received responses that Limpopo, Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and North West had no bosses on suspension.

