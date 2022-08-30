E-edition
Moses Mabhida to host Banyana’s second-leg clash against Brazil

By Coceka Magubeni
Picture: Supplied

The Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the second international friendly match between African champions Banyana Banyana and Brazil, the SA Football Association confirmed on Monday evening.

The two national women’s teams will first lock horns at the Orlando Stadium on Friday evening before facing off for the second leg at 6pm three days later.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ champions gathered for camp in Johannesburg on Monday in preparation of the assignment against the eighth Copa América Femenina winners following Brazil’s 1-0 victory against Colombia in July.

The clash against the South Americans is part of the Sasol-sponsored side’s preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

