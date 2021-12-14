REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Muzi Mthabela joins Generations the Legacy

By Coceka Magubeni
Actor Muzi Mthabela//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Former Isibaya actor, Muzi Mthabela has revealed that he has joined the cast of SABC1’s Generations the Legacy.

Now playing the role of Menzi on eTV’s Imbewu, Mthabela took to Instagram to let his followers know that he has a new role as Nkosiyabo Cele on the soapie, Generations the legacy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by muzimthabela (@muzimthabela)

“Nkosi Cele. He does laugh if things go according to his plans. He knows what he wants. He has to get it, by any means necessary. He loves his family. You touch one of his and you touch him,” he wrote on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by muzimthabela (@muzimthabela)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by muzimthabela (@muzimthabela)


For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes