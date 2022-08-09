PSL mourns passing of former NSL exco chairman Keith Kunene

A moment of silence would be observed ahead of this week’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) DStv fixtures in honour of departed former National Soccer League (NSL) executive committee (exco) chairperson Keith Kunene.

PSL chairman and Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza confirmed the passing of Kunene on Tuesday, whose cause of death was not disclosed.

“We express our sincere condolences to the Kunene family, your loss is indeed our loss. Together with you, we will miss the gentle giant,” said Khoza.

“When I think of Bra Keith, I think of pedigree, he was one of a kind. It is hardly surprising that the various fraternities of our society are expressing the additive and present manner in which he impacted their organisations.”

Kunene, who was fondly known as Majazana, served as the NSL executive committee chairman between 1991 and 1992. He was also the chairman of the NSL’s disciplinary committee for a number of years, and was always praised for his fairness.

Kunene, who was fondly known as Majazana, served as the NSL executive committee chairman between 1991 and 1992. He was also the chairman of the NSL's disciplinary committee for a number of years, and was always praised for his fairness.

