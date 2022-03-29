PSL welcomes vaccinated spectators back to the stands

The long wait is finally over after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Tuesday that football fans will officially be welcomed back to the stadiums during the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals starting on April 8.

The announcement follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation a week ago about changes to the Covid-19 regulations. The president said at the time the venues would be allowed to accommodate 50% of their total capacity.

The PSL executive committee met on Monday and Tuesday to deliberate on the government’s relaxation of the restrictions governing the crowds and, at a media briefing after the meeting, announced that the stadiums are now officially opened.

However, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza emphasised that only the fans who are vaccinated and those who are able to produce a negative Covid-19 test will be allowed into the stadiums.

Khoza said: “Those permitted entry will have to provide a valid vaccination certificate or negative tests which must not be more than 72 hours old. All these requirements are important, because all the games that were meant to take place this weekend and next weekend have been categorised and approved.”

However, Khoza said that compliance remains the league’s concern.

“What is the uncertainty now is the question of compliance. It is important for us to do things the proper way in order to keep the sponsors on board.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author