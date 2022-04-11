Rain denies players chance to complete Ilana Kloss International

Torrential rains across the country hampered the conclusion of Sunday’s finals at the Ilana Kloss International tennis tournament at TuksTennis at the University of Pretoria.

The ITF $25 000 (R365 136) World Tennis Tour event ended its eight-day event without a champion, as the remaining matches were cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

The adverse weather forced Russia’s second seed Valeria Savinykh and Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong to complete their semi-final clash on Sunday after their match was suspended due to rain on Saturday.

Play was due to get under way at 9am on Sunday, however, that start time was constantly revised with 2pm set as the the latest start time set by organisers before it was called off in the afternoon without a ball being struck.

The winner of the match between Savinykh and Wong was due to face Eudice Chong of Hong Kong for the title. Chong had booked her spot in the final on Saturday after a three sets victory over South Africa’s Isabella Kruger.

Chong and Wong were also due to square off with American pair of Anna Sinclair Rogers and Christina Rosca in the doubles final.

