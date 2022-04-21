Royal AM lose relegation/promotions case lodged with CAS

The Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland has dismissed with costs Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s Royal AM case disputing Sekhukhune United being declared last season’s winners of the GladAfrica Championship.

The dispute of the PSL relegation/promotion outcome of the second tier league arose when Royal AM challenged and appealed Safa arbitrator SC Hilton Epstein’s ruling that declared Sekhukhune the first division league title winners.

CAS stated in its ruling that is has “no jurisdiction to deal with the matter” when it dismissed the matter with costs.

Although both Royal AM, popularly known as Thwihli Thwahla among its supporters, and Sekhukhune are now playing in the DStv Premiership, Mkhize vowed to fight the injustice of not being declared champions after winning the National First Division championship title on the field of play.

Even after buying the Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic at the beginning of the current season, Mkhize took the matter to the international court for sport for arbitration, but has lost.

Royal AM have been riding the crest of the wave in the PSL and are lying second on the DStv Premiership log after league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but will now have to pay both the PSL and Sekhukhune legal fees’ costs.

