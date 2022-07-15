Rumours of R20-million offer for Letsoalo are false – Royal AM

KwaZulu-Natal-based Royal AM have refuted claims that one of their former players was being pursued with an offer of R20-million.

On Thursday, the club said they have parted ways with Victor Letsoalo on common ground and added that there was no bad blood between the two parties.

“Victor Letsoalo has been a good player and he contributed immensely to the success of the team,” the Premier Soccer League football club said in a statement.

“He had a wonderful season with Royal AM last season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions, and he carried himself as a true professional throughout. His exceptional performance attracted lots of ‘fictitious’ offers. We have always been open to any written offers for this great athlete.”

According to Royal AM, Letsoalo approached the club’s management and requested to be released so that he can play for a team closer to his home in Limpopo.

“The president and the chairman, together with the board members of Royal AM agreed to his request. After this discussion, Sekhukhune United wrote us a letter enquiring about the services of Letsoalo and later submitted a written offer which the club accepted.

“The media rumours that Kaizer Chiefs or any other team in the Premiership was pursuing the Bafana Bafana striker with a price tag of R20-million are far from the truth.

“We have a good working relationship with Kaizer Chiefs and all other clubs in the Premier Soccer League. Had we received any written offer[s] from any club, we would have entertained it.

“As a club, we are not going to stand, deny or stop any player that is requesting a move to another club that has submitted a written offer.”

