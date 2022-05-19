Safa CEO attends second edition of Fifa law diploma

It is not often that sports administrators embark on a journey of going back to the classroom once they are comfortable in their air-conditioned offices.

But the SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, who is already an advocate, has just returned to the classroom to enhance his legal knowledge in the sports legal field. Motlanthe is currently in Miami in the US to attend the second edition of the Fifa law diploma.

It is a five-class module that focuses on dispute resolution, registration and status of players, CAS (court of arbitration for sport) operations and updates on Fifa legal framework.

Thomas Thema from North West University and Mahomed Sidat from the Confederation of African Football licensing have also joined Motlanthe in the classroom.

The journey began in Zürich, Switzerland and after the current classes in Miami, the next classes will take place in Paraguay in September. After Paraguay, Egypt will be the next destination in February 2023.

The students will return to Zürich for the final classes, with the graduation ceremony set to be held in the Swiss economic capital in 2023.

“This is a great platform to learn and it is attended by private lawyers worldwide, university lecturers, and member association people,” Motlanthe told the Safa website.

“It’s quite interesting and it shows the gap between the different continents on issues like players training compensation and solidarity funds, speedy dispute resolution mechanisms, and the usage of Fifa transfer management system.”

