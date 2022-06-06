Samwu wants reappointment of Amathole municipal boss revoked

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) wants the Eastern Cape provincial government to intervene and reverse the reappointment of Amathole district municipal manager Dr Mthandeki Mnyimba.

Samwu said Mnyimba has been reappointed unlawfully, and although the union has challenged this through the high court, it is calling on the provincial government to ensure it is rescinded.

Samwu Eastern Cape chairperson Zolani Ndlela said the provincial cabinet must act consistently in applying its intervention and not treat certain municipalities as untouchable.

“We demand that the Eastern Cape exco [executive committee] must convene a special cabinet meeting to seriously act against this municipality decisively like what happened in other municipalities that are facing financial misconduct, maladministration and corruption.

“We are calling for Amathole district council to convene a special council and rescind the decision of appointing the current municipality manager for the next five years.”

Ndlela said Mnyimba was appointed after an unlawful interview process was followed, where a municipal manager of struggling Amahlathi local municipality, Ivy Sikhulu-Nqwena, formed part of the panel that conducted interviews.

Workers from Amathole have been protesting since Wednesday last week when Mnyimba reported for duty following his reappointment, said the union, noting that calls for the ANC in the province to intervene have fallen on deaf ears.

But the ANC is reported to be in the process of removing the troika of Amathole, made up of the mayor Nceba Ndikinda, speaker Nonceba Mfecane, and council chief whip Ndumiso Mgidlana over the reappointment of Mnyiba.

Attempts to get a confirmation of such reports from the ANC proved unsuccessful.

