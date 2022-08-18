Siviwe Gwarube appointed as DA’s new chief whip

The DA has picked Siviwe Gwarube as its new chief whip in the National Assembly amid criticism that the party is marginalising black leaders.

Gwarube, who was the spokesperson for the official opposition, replaces Natasha Mazzone, who is reportedly facing a revolt over her leadership style.

Gwarube’s appointment comes two weeks after the resignation of the party’s former deputy federal leader Makashule Gana, a development that lifted the lid on how the official opposition was grappling with race matters.

When he resigned from the party, Gana said the DA has lost appetite to be a party for all.

Sunday World reported recently that more senior black leaders are set to leave the organisation due to unhappiness that a clique of white leaders is marginalising and targeting black leaders.

In response, the party has moved to reinstate Solly Malatsi as its spokesperson.

Malatsi is a close friend of Gana and his reappointment can be interpreted as a move to sway him from following Gana in dumping the party.

The official opposition also announced Noko Masipa as its new shadow minister for agriculture, land reform and rural Development.

“Natasha Mazzone will now represent the DA in the joint standing committee on intelligence with a specific focus on overhauling the oversight model of the state security apparatus,” the party said in a statement.

“Honourable Mazzone will also serve as the national security advisor to the leader of the opposition [John Steenhuisen].”

