SuperSport’s documentary ‘Two Sides’ a tale of sacrifice and courage

SuperSport and M-Net have confirmed that they will be rolling out the first of several locally made sport documentaries in the first quarter of 2022.

According to SuperSport, a three-part series to be broadcast on DStv, Two Sides, tells the story of the tour by The British and Irish Lions that was punctuated by drama, struggle, and triumph.

“What makes it unique is that it will be a film told through the eyes of protagonists,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport executive.

Two Sides was created by the producers of Chasing the Sun, a documentary series that tells the story of the Springboks and their journey to the Rugby World Cup.

Some of the players will be featured in their homes with friends and families of Maro Itoje, Pieter Steph du Toit, Liam Williams and others adding to the extraordinary narrative.

The film revolves around various events including the drama of the tour’s status in the build-up, the Covid outbreaks in camps, the impact of civil unrest and the tension of the down-to-the-wire finish.

“The film is a heartfelt celebration of the game’s longest-standing Test tour and the brotherhood that comes along with it. During unprecedented challenges and hardship, it is a reminder of the values of the game we love so dearly.

“The film is a story of sacrifice, courage, and a belief in the power of sport,” said Jury.

Later in 2022, SuperSport will lift the lid on Rassie, which tells the full and astonishing story of Rassie Erasmus’ rise from the backwaters of the Eastern Cape to the top of the rugby world.

The first episode of Two Sides will be broadcast on DStv on May 15 (M-Net, 6pm; SuperSport 7pm).

