Tembisa Mile is back again

After a two years absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the popular Thembisa Mile are proud to announce its return this year. This years’ race was launched this week and it will take place on 30 October 2022.

The annual event, which includes a street mile (1.6km) and a 10km race, will start and finish at Moses Molelekwa Arts Centre next to the Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa.

SA top runner Ryan Mphahlele, who is running in the World Championships will be defending his crown in the 1,6km mile. Prudence Sekgodiso who will also be doing the World Champs, will not want to give away her ladies title in the same race. Kabelo Seboko won the male 10km race while Thobile Mkhize won the ladies race.

Event organisers are also aiming to raise R30 000 for Thembisa Athletics Club development programmes. “We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and we share a vision with this race, so this partnership is a great way for us to do that while contributing to the development of road running,” said Nhlanhla Twala, Retail Operations Manager, SPAR North Rand.

“With Covid regulations having been lifted, we are delighted to see live sports events being held again, and the SPAR Thembisa Mile is always one of the most exciting races on the calendar, so we are looking forward to a strong field and some great times from the elite runners and plenty of fun

Registration for the race, available online at www.thembisamile.co.za, opened on 1 July and closes on 23 October or when the maximum race capacity has been reached. The race is open to a total of 2 000 participants, with 1 500 entries available for the 10km event and 500 for the mile. The registration fee for the 10km race is R150 for ASA licensed athletes, while unlicensed runners will pay an additional R30 for a temporary license. The registration fee for the mile is R50 for ASA licensed athletes, with unlicensed athletes paying an additional R10 for a temporary license. Participants will also have the option to purchase race t-shirts with their entries at R100 each.

With the prestigious road running event again expected to attract some of the country’s top athletes, a total prize purse of R75 000 will be on offer for the elite field. The men’s and women’s winners of the 10km race, which makes a comeback to the calendar after being cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021, will each take home R5 000, while the winners of the invitational mile contests will take home R3 000.

