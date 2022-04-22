Thabo Masebe fondly remembered at memorial service

Seasoned government communicator Thabo Masebe lived his life to serve the people through his wit and intelligence, shared speakers during his memorial service.

Masebe, an acting director-general in the office of the Gauteng premier David Makhura, died on Monday. His funeral service will take place at the Kempton Park Civic Centre on Saturday. The public has been urged to join funeral proceedings virtually.

Speaking at his memorial service at Tshedimosetso House at GCIS (Government Communication and Information System) offices in Hartfield, Tshwane on Friday, many speakers and colleagues spoke passionately about the man who spent many of his days crafting government’s information to the public.

GCIS director-general Phumla Williams said: “Thabo took every task that he was given very serious. He will always be one of the first generation of the strategic communicators in government. He actually embodied constitutional values.

“Thabo was not a shallow communicator, as he could engage properly with journalists. He liked good discussions and [was] passionate about communication.”

Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng premier Makhura, said Masebe was a revolutionary communicator. “Bro Thibo was a good friend of the media people. He told us that we should work as a collective and help to communicate the message of the government to our people,” said Mhaga.

South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said: “Bro Thabo loved red wine, he loved the ANC, but most importantly he loved South Africans. He was one person who would never try to spin any story.

“He formed genuine friendships and on behalf of Sanef, we have lost a compatriot and a great communicator.”

Also in attendance at the memorial service were Sunday World publisher and editor Wally Mbhele and head of advertising Anastacia Martin, Power FM founder Given Mkhari, Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, Sanef’s Reggy Moalusi, City Press executive editor Rapule Tabane, and Sunday Times’ Makhudu Sefara, among others.

