Thabsie bags a TV presenting gig

Johannesburg- Vocalist Bathabile “Thabsie” Vokwana has bagged her first small screen presenting gig as she flaunts her newly discovered TV production skills.

The Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe hitmaker has partnered with creative Rob Tsekpo to co-produce and present Test Drive Tuesdays Season 1, a new car show that takes celebrities on a spin in their favourite set of wheels on IgnitionTV, DStv channel 189.

It's TEST DRIVE TUESDAY! Episode 2! In this episode, our host @Zazboy interviews a true inspiration, Dr Bongiwe Nhlangulela aka Dr B. Retweet! Hit like! Reply with🚗so we know you watching. 8pm tonight on @IgnitionTV @thabsie_sa @Robdikoloi https://t.co/Qr1lL1Zjsw — Test Drive Tuesdays (@TestTuesdays) September 7, 2021

The show has so far welcomed well-known guests such as Luthuli Dlamini, Kagiso Lediga and Elton Jones.

The former investment banker said she never anticipated a career shift to television but could not let the opportunity to explore some of her many hidden talents go past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thabsie (@thabsie_sa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thabsie (@thabsie_sa)



