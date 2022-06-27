Trevor can’t wait to thrill Bok fans

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane can’t wait to play in front of the fans for the first time in four years.

This follows the announcement by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Wednesday evening that the government has repealed the limitations on public events and gatherings.

This means the Boks will play in front of their fans for the first time since 2019, when they host Wales in a three-test series starting on July 2 at Loftus Stadium.

The two sides, which met in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in 2019, will then move to the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 9.

They will finish the series at Cape Town Stadium on July 16.

The first match will bring back good memories for Nyakane, who played for Pretoria giants the Bulls from 2015 before leaving at the beginning of the season to join French side Racing 92. “We really missed the fans as the Springboks. I don’t think people understand how much having a crowd means to us,” said Nyakane.

Since winning the Rugby World Cup, the Boks have not played in front of their own fans. Last year’s British & Irish Lions series (three test matches), played in Cape Town, was without fans. The Boks won the series by 2-1.

“We went through the Lions tests without the crowd, which was still a good competition,” said Nyakane.

“I would like to urge everyone to come out there and purchase tickets and support us. I promise you the Springboks will do what they do best.”

