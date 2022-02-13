Euphonik takes a third wife

Johannesburg- Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi has taken a third wife, elevating the second one, Kholeka Qiniso, to become his first after Aurelia Nxumalo left the deejay.

Nxumalo, who is Nkosi’s first wife and baby-mama of two, is said to have left Nkosi after he insisted on marrying a third wife, something that did not sit well with her.

Sunday World has seen an umemulo (a traditional Zulu coming of age ceremony) and umembeso (a Zulu cultural practice taking place after the bride price has been paid) invite sent to family and close friends. The event, set to be one of the biggest celebrity events this year, was expected to take place in Benoni this weekend.

On the guest list are DJ Fresh and Black Coffee. Sources close to the couple say that Qiniso is over the moon and has told friends that she cannot wait to assume new responsibilities that come with her new undlunkulu (first wife) role.

According to a source, Nxumalo moved out of the farm she shares with Nkosi and his second wife into a smaller cluster in Sandton, adding that she has not been wearing the wedding ring since June last year.

A source close to Nxumalo, a top advocate, said she could not stand Nkosi taking a third wife. “Remember, she is all about women empowerment and doesn’t subscribe to that.” Another source added that Nxumalo thought the deejay extraordinaire was done taking more wives.

“She did not see this one coming.” According to the source, it seems Qiniso, who has been with the Nkosi for many years, does not mind her man taking a third wife. “She knows where she stands with her man and he is responsible enough to take care of all of them,” said the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adv. Aurelia Hlobsile Nxumalo (@aurelianxumalo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Euphonik (@euphonik)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author