University of Free State lifts Covid-19 vaccination regulations

The University of the Free State (UFS) has lifted the Covid-19 vaccination regulations with immediate effect.

The UFS Covid-19 regulations and required vaccination policy was approved by the university council on November 26 2021 and implemented on December 6 2021. The university commenced restricting unvaccinated individuals from accessing its campuses from February 14 2022.

Earlier this year, trade union Solidarity threatened a lawsuit against the university after UFS said the vaccination for students and its employees remained mandatory.

The institution said this week that staff and students who still wish to wear masks are urged to do so at their own discretion.

“We believe that Covid-19 no longer poses an immediate threat to the safety of our staff and students, and that the pandemic is at a stage where they should take responsibility for their own safety,” said vice-chancellor professor Francis Petersen.

“Those who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus and have no known condition preventing them from doing so are advised to get vaccinated for their own safety and protection.”

Petersen added that the university has conducted a risk assessment to determine the risk of exposure to staff and students. From the assessment it was clear that the university’s Covid-19 infections are currently a low risk

