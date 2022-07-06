Van Heerden thrilled to play for Cape Town City

South African footballer Marc van Heerden is delighted to have joined Premier Soccer League campaigners Cape Town City Football Club.

In an interview with the club’s media team on Wednesday, the centre-back and defensive midfielder said he was thrilled when he received a phone call from coach Eric Tinkler and chairperson John Comitis for him to join the club.

The former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu player said the past few weeks at the club had been intense.

“City is a big club, and they want to be challenging for everything which is exciting. The past two weeks or so has been both good and intense and that is how you can see the intention from the club, players, coaching staff, and everybody involved,” he said.

Van Heerden said everyone at Cape Town City is serious about what the team must achieve. “I am happy to be a part of this club. I am looking forward to a good season and bringing silverware. We will go out there and do whatever we can to win whatever we can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Van Heerden (@marcvanheerden08)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town City FC (@capetowncityfc)

