Vavi rubbishes misappropriation of SAFTU funds claims

SAFTU’s re-elected general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has denied claims that he misused the funds of the trade union federation.

Vavi is re-elected as general chairperson for the country’s second-largest labour federation, South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), in the face of accusations of financial misconduct and an effort to suspend him in March.

Vavi said he had paid the money he is accused of misusing but people who wanted him out are pushing their own political agenda.

“Under normal circumstances people would have said pay back the money and move on because the R456 was for Uber and R1800 was for airtime,” said Vavi.

He further said he initially used the SAFTU card to pay Uber because he was going to the airport for a work-related trip but forgot to change card for his child’s Uber payment.

“The money was mistakenly used to pay for my child as they were going to school, but I paid it back,” he said.

Commenting on his relationship with National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (NUMSA) general secretary Irvin Jim, Vavi said they both have a responsibility to address the issues between them.

“It is a pity that there are people who wouldn’t stop supporting me because I am the general secretary of SAFTU and there are people who would always support him because he is the general secretary of NUMSA but what I can say is when issues are not addressed between two elephants, the grass suffers,” he added.

He concluded by saying NUMSA would not walk out of SAFTU because of his re-election.

