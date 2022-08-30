We cannot take anyone for granted in Wafa-Wafa semis – Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns will not take any team for granted, said co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi after Sundowns were drawn against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final.

The winners of this encounter will lock horns in the final with the victors of the other last-four match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu.

Even though Pirates have improved tremendously under new coach Jose Riveiro, the Buccaneers are not scoring enough goals and they are failing to stamp their authority on the field of play.

The Soweto giants reached the last-four stage of the competition after huffing and puffing to a 2-1 victory over Royal AM on Saturday evening.

The Brazilians, who look keen to sweep all the stakes in the domestic league, reached the semis after an easy 2-0 win over neighbours SuperSport United on Sunday.

“This was never going to be an easy draw for everyone. When you have four teams that are currently doing very well, you could expect anything,” said Mngqithi after the draw on Monday.

“We could have had AmaZulu, or we could have had Chiefs. We just have to take whoever we get and trust in our processes and our team.

“We think that our team is capable of defending our trophy and we will give it our best shot. We cannot take anyone for granted in this competition.”

The Wafa-Wafa matches will be played in a month’s time.

The Brazilians resume their league programme against Matsatsantsa a Pitori on Friday while Pirates are preparing to face Maritzburg United on Sunday.

