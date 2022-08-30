We will take our chances against Chiefs – AmaZulu coach Truter

KwaZulu-Natal-based top-flight football club AmaZulu are determined to dish out exciting football in their upcoming MTN8 semi-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

The two teams were pitted against each other during a draw held on Monday.

AmaZulu head coach Brandon Truter said he is confident ahead of the fixture, saying his team has been playing good football and always wants to emerge victorious in every match.

“There are no easy games, but the draw paired us with the mighty amakhosi, it is always a good game,” said Truter.

“We will take our chances at Chiefs. The first leg being an away game gives us a bit of advantage. If we can get the job done away from home and early, it will put us in a very good position in the second leg.

“We want to do well. This is a competition and there is a cup on offer, so if it is there to be taken, we will fancy our chances against any team.”

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 AmaZulu Football Club has been drawn against Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final stage of the #MTN8 ⚪️🟢#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/P1cy4wcRpl — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) August 29, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author