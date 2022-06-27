Will Kaizer Motaung Jr be the man to return Chiefs to their glory days?

Kaizer Motaung Jr may not have been one of the most industrious strikers in the history of football, but this week he showed that he can be prolific with his pen when it comes to signing new players at Kaizer Chiefs.

True to his word, when he was appointed as Amakhosi’s sporting director in July last year, Motaung was not playing marbles when he declared that their biggest plan was to revive the sleeping giant.

“I will work within the structure and ensure I play my part in ensuring that we take Chiefs to new heights, and reclaim our rightful position in African football. We need to maintain Kaizer Chiefs as a household name in world football and we’ve shown that it can be done after reaching the CAF Champions League final for the first time.

“Our task will be to ensure that there are proper and solid structures in place from U13, U15, U17, U19, the reserves, up to the senior team,” said Motaung.

And after more than half a dozen new signings, the Amakhosi faithful may be smiling from ear to ear, eager for the new season to kick off. Chiefs last won a title back in May 2015 during head coach Stuart Baxter’s first stint at the club. That was almost seven years ago, and my Grade 2 daughter, a staunch Chiefs supporter, has not seen Amakhosi lift a trophy.

Upon the club’s formation in 1970, Chiefs and trophies went together like the ANC and corruption. The blame for lack of success has been put at the door of the club administration.

Football manager Bobby Motaung has taken most of the flak for the way the club purchased players over the last decade or so. He has been part of the Chiefs machinery since he was a little boy. He saw the club’s most glorious moments in the 80s and 90s, and also its shameful period in recent years.

To be fair, Bobsteak, as he’s known, has been overwhelmed by administrative duties of signing players and being team manager. He needed hands on deck, and brains. His younger sibling couldn’t have arrived at a better time. The signings were calculated, and will balance the team in all departments on the field. Gone are the days when Amakhosi were a laughing stock and supporters claimed the club always pounced on free agents and out-of-contract players. They were even mocked for bringing average Zimbabwean players on a buy one, get one free basis.

This is the season where Chiefs can stop the Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut that has stolen Amakhosi’s tag as the best club in the country. A competitive Chiefs side is the best thing that could happen to the DStv Premiership.

Even though they have fallen behind Sundowns, Chiefs still have the charisma, the supporters and the aura to bring back the glory days. The fans have suffered long enough and it remains to be seen if Motaung Jr will bring the needed turnaround.

