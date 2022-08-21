‘Zungu fit for Sundowns’

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly have weighed in on the debate over why Bongani Zungu and other SA players keep returning to the PSL instead of slugging it out in Europe.

The former Bafana Bafana player has rejoined Sundowns and was unveiled in stylish fashion in front of a packed Loftus Stadium last week. Dolly also made a return to the PSL at the beginning of last season when he joined Amakhosi.

Zungu was first recruited to Mamelodi Sundowns from the University of Pretoria by Mosimane. He went on to become a star player before he abruptly went overseas and joined Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal. At the time, Mosimane was unhappy about the move but the player and his agents clinched the deal.

“I cannot comment much about Zungu coming back. It’s easy to criticise when you do not know the real facts. I was watching Dynamo Kiev playing against Glasgow Rangers, what an amazing atmosphere and environment and I said to myself, Bongani was there [in Glasgow]. I am not sure if coming back was the right move.”

Dolly said he was faced with the same situation as Zungu: “I am happy for him that he is back. With his experience … he is a good fit for Sundowns and he will bring something to the league. People will always judge us. They expect us to stay in Europe. People’s journeys are not the same and if things are not working out you cannot force things, and I do not blame him for coming back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu)

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author