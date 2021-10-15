VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
South African left in shock after ministers hostage situation

By Nompilo Zulu
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

Johannesburg – Last night, two cabinet ministers, Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele alongside deputy minister, Thabang Makwetla were held hostage by military veterans in St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria.

Lwazi Mzobe of the military veterans Lwazi Mzobe, demanded R4,4 million each and medical aid for themselves and their children.

The hostages were later freed by special forces.

56 arrests were made for being involved in what took place.

The incident has trended on Twitter under #MinistersHostage and fuelled controversies with Tweeps voicing their opinions and speculations.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the hostage drama from Twitter below:

While others were sympathetic others blamed it all on political scandals concerning corruption.

