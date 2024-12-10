Spaza shop owners plead with municipality to register them

Scores of business owners from Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp in the North West marched to the JB Marks Local Municipality on Tuesday, demanding the municipality register them to open spaza shops.

The group said the municipality was dragging its feet and wanted a lot of money for its spaza shops.

Spaza shop owners have till Friday to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline to register their businesses and regulate the sector.

Marching under the banner of Ikageng Ventersdorp United Stakeholders Association (IVUSA), the group says the municipality must make them meet the deadline.

Suku Modise of Makweteng, outside Ventersdorp, says he sought a business license in Ventersdorp several years ago. “They gave me the requirement and need analyses documents, they have not responded to my application, and the municipality has frustrated me,” he said.

The 59-year-old Modise paid R600 for registration at the municipality but was told he needed to produce a building plan because the township where he wanted the spaza shop to operate was an old township.

“They said because the area where I stay is old they do not have a building plan and that I must look for an architecture. The architecture I found wants me to give him R4500, that is a lot of money for me, I could buy stock with that money for a spaza shop, where do they think I will take that money,” said Modise.

The group said the town should also extend the bylaws to foreign nationals who own the spaza shops.

“Let’s go around and look for only ten spaza shops and check for compliance; none of them have permits; they are running the show. You can’t do anything because they [foreign nationals] are all over the show; that’s a huge problem for us,” said another business owner.

Evelyn Moloi of Ikageng Township says she has been trying to obtain a license since 2014. “After the president said people must register for tuckshops, I went to the municipality, and they gave us by-laws forms to fill in, it had a long list of requirements we could not comply with because it needs us to have a lot of money,” she said.

She said what piqued her interest was the municipality’s requirement that spaza shops be located in rezoned areas.

“I said to myself let me be on hold, if I rezone my own home calling it a business site it means I am automatically evicting myself at my own house, even the rent will be higher because they will bill me with business rates because I will be operating a business at my home,” she said.

The group pleaded with the municipality to review its by-laws. The municipality was given 24 hours to respond.

