Special prices on Uber for voters on election day

Johannesburg- Things have been made easy for South Africans who will be heading to the voting polls on Monday.

This follows an announcement that one of the biggest e-hailing companies, Uber, will be charging discounted prices on the day.

Uber’s terms and conditions on the promotion are that the offer applies to the first 5,000 users of the Uber App who apply and redeem the promotional code and that the start or end of the trip should be at a voting station centre.

In partnership with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Uber will offer two discounted trips to riders, of up to R35 each way.

“Election Day is an important day in the country and using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every rider using the Uber App in South Africa to get to their voting station at the push of a button,” said Busisiwe Khaba, Uber’s head of public policy in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Entering the code VOTESA21 will give the user R35 off two rides to and from their voting station.

To access these discounted rides on voting day, users need to select the “wallet” category in the Uber app. In this category, riders will find the “promotions” function and, upon selection, will be prompted to “add a promo code”.

“We know that the Uber services are not available in rural areas, but we appreciate the gesture in those areas where Uber services are available. Uber has also offered free rides, of up to R100 each, for health workers who will be on duty on election day,” said Phaahla.

Make your mark this Election Day! 🗳️In partnership with @IECSouthAfrica, we’re covering the cost of 2 trips (up to R35 each) to/from voting stations on 1 November. Simply enter the promo code VOTESA21 – T&Cs apply. Find out more: https://t.co/7HCEJM4RYd pic.twitter.com/73PSMYVcUz — Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) October 28, 2021

