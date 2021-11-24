Special Tribunal to hear SIU’s review application on R431m

Johannesburg- The Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) review application of a R431M tender awarded by the Gauteng Department of Education to various service providers to disinfect schools as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be heard in the Special Tribunal today.

Investigations revealed that the tender was irregularly awarded. Their investigations revealed that some service providers were appointed via WhatsApp.

The SIU wants the tender to be declared invalid and unlawful, and recover monies.

