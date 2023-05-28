A big night for 2022/23 DStv Premiership performers

The 2022/23 DStv Premiership regular season has finally curtained up, with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United closing it off with the Nedbank “Ke Yona” Cup competition last night.

Tonight, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be rolling out a virtual red carpet for this season’s outstanding performers when they host the PSL Awards, with champions Mamelodi Sundowns expected to make a clean sweep yet again.

It goes without saying that this season, the illustrious team, and individual performances were most probably clouded by action-packed drama and rowdy scenes.

The burgeoning domestic league dominance by Sundowns seems to likely continue heading into the next season, as they successfully defended their league title for the sixth time in a row with seven games to spare.

Masandawana, under the sole tutelage of coach Rulani Mokwena, became an agonizingly feared team locally and in the continent. Despite falling short in the CAF Champions League in disappointing fashion, Mokwena believes his side had a successful season, even though they strangely ended their campaign with only one trophy to show.

Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, Cassius Mailula and Khuliso Mudau are some of the Sundowns players nominated in various categories.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates were dubbed the best team in the league, with Jose Riveiro having himself a prolific maiden season. Pirates were slammed for bringing in the “wrong” Jose in PSL and an unknown Spanish international character in Riveiro.

In all honesty, Riveiro was unfairly judged by many, including the media, and he somehow proved his doubters wrong by securing a Champions League spot and reaching two finals, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. He will give Mokwena a run for his money in the awards. His players Monnapule Saleng and Nkosinathi Sibisi are also up for big gongs tonight.

SuperSport United and Sekhukhune were probably the biggest surprise packages, as they both punched above their weight under the circumstances and secured themselves CAF Confed places.

SuperSport finished the season in third position, while Babina Noko will also compete in the Confed by virtue of reaching the Nedbank Cup final, as Bucs will already be playing in the Champions League.

Across town, following an uninspiring first season, under duress Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane saw himself cynically attacked by a crowd of fans, who threw an object at him after their 1-0 loss to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Zwane expeditiously rose to the Amakhosi hot seat and became the successor of coach Stuart Baxter, after his surprising second stint at Naturena.

After the shocking campaign, Amakhosi will be expected to snap out of it and forget about their bleak season, as they will have another long ‘rebuilding’ 2023/24 campaign ahead.

Like Chiefs, Marumo Gallants blew hot and cold throughout the season, the only difference being that they were consistent as far as shilly-shallying is concerned,which saw their fairytale run in the Confed coming to an end and being relegated from the premiership in a space of four days. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now ply their trade in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season, changing positions with Polokwane City.

Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi was at it again as he continued his unpleasant culture of appointing, firing, and re-appointing coaches. Chippa had five coaching changes in a single season: Daine Klate, who was replaced by Kurt Lentjies; then came Morgan Mammila who was fired, which saw the return of Lentjies, followed by Siyabulela Gwambi.

Lehlohonolo Seema was his latest victim, as he was shown the door days after helping the team survive relegation.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.